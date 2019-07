July 23 (Reuters) - British trade union Unite said on Tuesday that the closure of Royal Bank of Scotland’s Brunswick Gate customer contact centre in Southampton would result in the loss of 227 bank staff.

“Unite is calling on the bank to reconsider this decision and protect their workforce,” the union said in a statement.

RBS was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Editing by Iain Withers)