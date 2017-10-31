FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS should accept criticisms in report "more readily" - Britain's FCA chief
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 11:01 AM / in 3 hours

RBS should accept criticisms in report "more readily" - Britain's FCA chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The head of Britain’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday that it is “unfortunate” that the Royal Bank of Scotland does not more readily accept strong criticisms made in a report on its treatment of struggling businesses during and after the financial crisis.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), told lawmakers that he believes RBS should have reacted differently to the conclusions of the report into its behaviour.

“The report is strongly critical of RBS, and I think it is frankly unfortunate that RBS has not in a sense accepted that more readily,” he said. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)

