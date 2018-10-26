FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 26, 2018 / 6:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's RBS reports Q3 profit of $1.23 bln

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday reported a third quarter pre-tax profit of 961 million pounds ($1.23 billion), and said it had taken an additional 100 million pounds in impairment charges to account for economic uncertainty.

The bank reported an attributable profit of 448 million pounds, below the 507 million pounds expected by analysts, according to a bank-compiled average of their estimates. That compares to 392 million pounds earned over the same period in 2017.

Impairments rose to 240 million pounds from 143 million pounds in the same quarter last year, the bank said, attributing the rise to a more uncertain economic outlook as Britain prepares to depart from the European Union in five months time.

RBS also reported a common equity tier one capital ratio of 16.7 percent. That leaves the bank’s capital well above its target of 13 percent, even after it paid its first dividend in a decade and a hefty fine to U.S. authorities earlier this year. ($1 = 0.7803 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Lawrence White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.