RBS CEO says chance of U.S. settlement this year diminishing -Bloomberg

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s chances of reaching a settlement this year with the U.S. Department of Justice over its mis-selling of toxic mortgage-backed securities are “diminishing”, Chief Executive Ross McEwan said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

McEwan insisted several times earlier this year that he expected to reach a settlement this year, a key step in allowing the bank to return to full-year profitability in 2018. Analysts have estimated the bank could pay up to $12 billion to settle the case. (Reporting by Emma Rumney and Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)