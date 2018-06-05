RBS share sale important for putting financial crisis in the past - UK's Hammond

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister said on Tuesday that the sale of a 7.7 percent stake in RBS was an important step forwards after a financial crisis which led to a government bailout of the bank in 2008.

“This sale represents a significant step in returning RBS to full private ownership and putting the financial crisis behind us,” Philip Hammond said in a statement.

“The government should not be in the business of owning banks.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)