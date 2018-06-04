FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 3:53 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Britain kicks-off $3.5 billion RBS share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain is selling 925 million shares in Royal Bank of Scotland for around 2.6 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) as it seeks to return the bank to private hands, the government unit managing its stake said on Monday.

The share sale is being managed by Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, UK Government Investments, which manages the country’s RBS holding, said. ($1 = 0.7521 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Rumney, Dasha Afanasieva and Lawrence White Editing by Alexander Smith)

