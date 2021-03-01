Boies Schiller spinoff sues to oust founding partner who turned firm into 'war zone'

Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP has filed a federal lawsuit against founding name partner Jason Cyrulnik, alleging he was unanimously voted out of the firm for “abusive, destructive, erratic, and obstructive behavior,” but has refused to leave.

The 25-page lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Saturday asks a judge to rule that Cyrulnik was properly voted out of the partnership. The firm accused Cyrulnik of refusing to leave unless he receives “excessive payments.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37YFDgF