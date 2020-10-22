Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Broadcasting

Canada's Rogers Communications beats quarterly revenue estimates

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc beat estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as it added more subscribers for its wireless postpaid services.

The telecom operator’s revenue fell to C$3.67 billion ($2.79 billion) from C$3.75 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of C$3.34 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

$1 = 1.3138 Canadian dollars Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila



