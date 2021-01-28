Canada's Rogers Communications misses quarterly revenue estimates

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc on Thursday reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates, as lesser subscribers signed up for its wireless postpaid services owing to fewer store visits and increased competition.

The telecom operator’s total revenue fell to C$3.68 billion ($2.86 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$3.95 billion a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of C$3.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.2862 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)