(Corrects headline and text to say fourth-quarter revenue rose, not fell)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly revenue rose marginally to C$3.95 billion ($3.02 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net income fell to C$468 million, or 92 Canadian cents per share, from C$502 million, or 97 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3061 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)