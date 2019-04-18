Rogers Communications quarterly profit falls 8 pct

April 18 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the company recorded lower revenue in both its wireless equipment and media segments.

The Toronto-based company’s net income fell to C$391 million ($292.45 million), or 76 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$425 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to C$3.59 billion from C$3.63 billion.