October 19, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rogers Communications quarterly profit rises 17 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by growth in its wireless and cable businesses.

The Toronto-based company’s net income rose to C$594 million ($455.38 million), or C$1.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$508 million, or 98 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.77 billion from C$3.65 billion. ($1 = 1.3044 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

