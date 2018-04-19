FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 19, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rogers Communications' quarterly profit rises 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc’s first-quarter profit rose 37 percent as the Canadian cable and telecom company signed up more wireless postpaid and internet customers.

Toronto-based Rogers said on Thursday its net income rose to C$425 million ($335.7 million) or 80 Canadian cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from C$310 million or 60 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.63 billion from C$3.37 billion. ($1 = 1.2661 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.