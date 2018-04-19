Rogers Communications' quarterly profit rises 37 pct

April 19 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc’s first-quarter profit rose 37 percent as the Canadian cable and telecom company signed up more wireless postpaid and internet customers.

Toronto-based Rogers said on Thursday its net income rose to C$425 million ($335.7 million) or 80 Canadian cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from C$310 million or 60 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.63 billion from C$3.37 billion. ($1 = 1.2661 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)