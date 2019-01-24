Rogers Communications quarterly profit rises on subscriber addition

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canadian cable and telecom operator Rogers Communications Inc on Thursday reported a rise in quarterly profit, as more subscribers joined its postpaid wireless services.

The Toronto-based company’s net income rose to C$502 million ($375.78 million), in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from C$499 million.

On a per share basis, the company earned 97 Canadian cents per share, flat compared with a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.94 billion from C$3.73 billion.