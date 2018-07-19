FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rogers Communications reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as more subscribers signed up for the Canadian telecom company’s wireless postpaid services.

The Toronto-based company’s net income rose to C$538 million ($406.34 million), or C$1.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$528 million, or C$1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.76 billion from C$3.62 billion. ($1 = 1.3240 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

