Company News
Rogers Communications second-quarter profit rises 10%

July 23 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc on Tuesday reported a nearly 10% rise in quarterly profit, as the Canadian telecom company benefited from growth in its wireless and cable segments.

The Toronto-based company’s net income rose to C$591 million ($449.9 million), or C$1.15 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$538 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.78 billion from C$3.76 billion. ($1 = 1.3135 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

