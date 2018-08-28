South Africa's RCL Foods annual profits rise 50 percent

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - South African poultry producer RCL Foods full-year profits rose 50 percent buoyed by improved performance of several units, including the chicken, pet food and pies categories and lower interest costs, the firm said on Tuesday.

Diluted headline earning per share (HEPS) rose to 94.5 cents for the year ended June 2018 compared with 63 cents in the previous year. HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa which strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by James Macharia)