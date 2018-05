May 29 (Reuters) - Debt-ridden Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) said on Tuesday its unit Reliance Infratel has informed the bankruptcy appeals court of reaching a settlement with its minority shareholders in relation to the sale of its tower and fibre assets.

The settlement will enable RCom to proceed with asset monetisation as soon as it exits the debt resolution process, the company said in a statement here. (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)