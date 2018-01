MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India’s National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear next on Feb. 19 Ericsson’s insolvency petition against telecoms carrier Reliance Communications, two lawyers on the case said.

The NCLT initially on Thursday set the next date of hearing for Feb. 5, but later changed it to Feb. 19 on the lawyers’ plea. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)