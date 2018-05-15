Indian court admits Ericsson's plea against RCom

MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - India’s bankruptcy court on Tuesday admitted a plea filed by Swedish telecom gearmaker Ericsson against Reliance Communications, potentially derailing the Indian firm’s plans to sell assets to lighten its debt load.

Ericsson, which signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage Reliance Communications’ nationwide network, is seeking 11.55 billion rupees ($170.21 million) from the company and two of its subsidiaries.

A lawyer for RCom, as the company is widely known, said it would appeal.