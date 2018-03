March 21 (Reuters) - Indian telecom company Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) said on Wednesday its bondholders approved its asset selling plan.

Holders of the company's $300 million bonds have approved the sale of assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, owned by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, and monetisation of other real estate assets, RCom said in a statement here