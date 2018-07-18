India's RCom reports smaller loss in first quarter

July 18 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) reported a narrower first-quarter loss of 3.42 billion rupees ($34 million) on Wednesday, citing lower expenses in terms of access charges and licensing fees.

It was the company's seventh straight quarterly loss bit.ly/2L4E2Mx and compared with a loss of 12.21 billion rupees a year ago.

RCom is yet to complete a 181 billion rupee asset sale to Reliance Jio Infocomm and Canada’s Brookfield, which will trim its huge debt pile.

Revenue from operations fell about 26 percent to 10.06 billion rupees in the first quarter, it said. ($1 = 68.6200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Susan Fenton)