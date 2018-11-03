Westlaw News
November 3, 2018 / 12:34 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

N.Y. attorney general sues N.J. litigation funding firm RD Legal

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has refiled a lawsuit against New Jersey company RD Legal Funding accusing it of advancing money at illegally high interest rates to terrorism victims entitled to compensation under settlement awards.

Filed on Thursday in Manhattan state court, the lawsuit repeats allegations Underwood brought against the firm last year in Manhattan federal court, which were dismissed last month after a judge ruled they belonged in state court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CWWvFQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.