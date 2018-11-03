N.Y. attorney general sues N.J. litigation funding firm RD Legal

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has refiled a lawsuit against New Jersey company RD Legal Funding accusing it of advancing money at illegally high interest rates to terrorism victims entitled to compensation under settlement awards.

Filed on Thursday in Manhattan state court, the lawsuit repeats allegations Underwood brought against the firm last year in Manhattan federal court, which were dismissed last month after a judge ruled they belonged in state court.

