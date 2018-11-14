Australia's REA Group says CEO to step down

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian real estate advertising company REA Group, said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Tracey Fellows will leave the company in January to take up the role of President, Global Digital Real Estate, News Corp .

The owner of the Wall Street Journal, News Corp, which owns a majority stake in REA Group said in a statement to the NASDAQ that Fellows will be promoted to the role to oversee all of news Corp’s Digital Real Estate interests. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)