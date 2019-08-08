Australia's REA FY profit more than halves, flags lower listings

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Real estate classifieds firm REA Group Ltd reported a 58% drop in annual profit and flagged lower listings across the first half of 2020, citing challenges from a steep property downturn in Australia.

Reported net profit for the year ended June 30 was A$105.3 million ($71.6 million) from A$252.8 million last year, largely due to an impairment charge on its Asian assets recorded in the first half.