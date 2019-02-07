Australia's REA Group's first-half profit tumbles 98 percent

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Real estate classified company REA Group’s first-half net profit plummeted 98 percent due to a non-cash impairment charge of A$173.2 million ($123.02 million) in relation to its Asia business.

In a statement on Friday, the company said net profit came in at A$2.3 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, a staggering drop from the A$132.4 million reported a year ago.

However, REA Group’s revenue was up 15 pct to A$469.2 million. ($1 = 1.4079 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Phil Berlowitz)