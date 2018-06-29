FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 29, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Daily Mirror publisher expects 11 pct revenue rise helped by acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Reach plc, which publishes the Daily Mirror, said on Friday it expects revenue to rise 11 percent for the 26 weeks to July 1, boosted by its acquisition of rival tabloids the Daily Express, Daily Star and OK! magazine.

However, the company said revenue on a like for like basis, excluding Express & Star, was expected to fall 8 percent. Print revenue is expected to fall 10 percent, with publishing forecast down 8 percent and digital rising about one percent.

Reach, which formerly called Trinity Mirror, also forecast performance for the year to be in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.