Daily Mirror publisher sees FY results marginally ahead of expectations

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Reach Plc, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, on Friday forecast full-year results marginally ahead of market expectations, helped by its acquisition of Daily Express and the Star in February and higher publishing digital revenue.

The company said it expects to save 3 million pounds in 2018 from integrating the Express and Star, ahead of the 2 million pounds it forecast in October. Reach added it was on track to deliver at least 20 million pounds of annual savings by 2020. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)