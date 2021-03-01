UPDATE 1-Daily Mirror publisher reports 12.8% drop in full-year profit

(Adds outlook)

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mirror and Daily Express met expectations with a 12.8% decline in full-year adjusted operating profit after a recovery in print revenue and digital demand delivered a stronger second half.

Reach on Monday reported profit of 133.8 million pounds ($187.3 million) on revenue down 14.6% to 600.2 million pounds, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on its print titles.

The company said its registered users, who are more valuable to advertisers, now stood at 5.8 million, more than halfway towards its end-2022 target.

Chief Executive Jim Mullen said he would increase investment to meet the medium-term objective of doubling digital revenue.

“Resilience in print circulation is the foundation for the strong cash generation which underpins strategic investment, our pension commitments and growing returns to shareholders,” he said.

Reach said it would pay a final dividend of 4.26 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7145 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Estelle Shirbon)