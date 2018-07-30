Daily Mirror publisher slumps to 113.5 million pounds first-half loss

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Reach, publisher of the Daily Mirror, slumped to a statutory first-half pretax loss of 113.5 million pounds ($148.8 million) after taking a 150 million pounds charge on a tougher-than-expected outlook for its regional businesses.

The firm, previously called Trinity Mirror, said on Monday group revenue for the 26 weeks to July 1 increased 10.6 percent to 353.8 million pounds, reflecting the acquisition of the Express & Star business in February.

Reach had made a pretax profit of 38.2 million pounds in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7627 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)