UK newspaper publisher Reach targets 7 million users by end-2022

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Reach said it aimed to grow its registered users to 7 million over the next three years, helping secure the future of its news title such as the Mirror, Express and Manchester Evening News.

The target came as Reach reported a 5.4% rise in operating profit to 153.4 million pounds ($199 million) on revenue of 702.5 million pounds, down 3%, for 2019. The company said it had less than 1 million registered users at the end of the year.