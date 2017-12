Dec 19 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton Investments, part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it promoted Mats Eltoft to head of distribution for the Nordic region.

Eltoft will report to Reinhard Berben, senior director of Central Europe and Nordic region.

Before joining Franklin Templeton in April 2015, Eltoft worked as a senior business development manager at Aberdeen Asset Management. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir)