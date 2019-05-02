Consumer Goods and Retail
May 2, 2019 / 6:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reckitt Benckiser Q1 sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group reported lower-than-expected first-quarter sales on Thursday, citing a slow start to the year in its health business.

The maker of Strepsils and Mucinex cold medicine and Lysol cleaners said like-for-like sales rose 1 percent in the first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting sales on that basis to rise 1.8 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.

The company called out an unusually weak cold and flu season in the United States and several European markets.

Net revenue was 3.16 billion pounds ($4.12 billion), missing analysts’ estimate of 3.19 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.7666 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below