Reckitt Q3 sales up on coronavirus demand for cleaning products

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter sales that were boosted as the coronavirus pandemic spurred demand for cleaning products.

The British maker of Dettol and Lysol said sales on a like-for-like basis, excluding items such as foreign exchange fluctuations, rose 13.3%. Analysts on average expected 9.5 percent increase, according to a consensus provided by the company. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)