LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser’s quarterly like-for-like sales rose 4 percent helped by its Mead Johnson acquisition, as the consumer goods company shook off the effects of the previous year’s cyber attack.

The British maker of Durex condoms, Lysol disinfectant and Mucinex cold medicine said revenue rose 5 percent on a pro-forma basis to 3.02 billion pounds ($3.96 billion) for the three months ended June 30.