Reckitt's fourth-quarter sales top estimates

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser Group reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter sales growth, helped by improvements in both its health and home and hygiene businesses.

Like-for-like sales rose 4 percent in the fourth quarter, the maker of Enfamil formula, Durex condoms and Lysol cleaners said on Monday.

Analysts on average were expecting 3.3 percent growth, according to a company-supplied consensus.

For the full year, net revenue came in at 12.60 billion pounds, with like-for-like sales up 3 percent. Adjusted earnings per share 339.9 pence.