Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2019 / 7:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reckitt's fourth-quarter sales top estimates

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser Group reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter sales growth, helped by improvements in both its health and home and hygiene businesses.

Like-for-like sales rose 4 percent in the fourth quarter, the maker of Enfamil formula, Durex condoms and Lysol cleaners said on Monday.

Analysts on average were expecting 3.3 percent growth, according to a company-supplied consensus.

For the full year, net revenue came in at 12.60 billion pounds, with like-for-like sales up 3 percent. Adjusted earnings per share 339.9 pence.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below