REFILE-Reckitt first-quarter sales rise 4.1%, beats estimates

April 28 (Reuters) - Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser Group reported a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly sales on Wednesday, as households kept up their heightened cleaning regimens a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company backed its full-year outlook.

