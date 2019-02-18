REFILE-UPDATE 2-Reckitt shares rise after fourth-quarter sales top estimates

(Corrects spelling in signoff)

By Martinne Geller

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter sales growth on Monday, helped by improvements in both its health and home and hygiene businesses.

Reckitt, once seen as a pacemaker for growth in the packaged goods industry, has experienced setbacks in the last three years, including a safety scandal in South Korea, a failed product launch, a cyber attack and the temporary shutdown of a baby milk factory in the Netherlands.

But the group, maker of Enfamil formula, Durex condoms and Lysol cleaners, ended 2018 on a more positive note, reporting like-for-like sales up 4 percent in the fourth quarter, topping analysts’ average estimate of 3.3 percent growth in a company-supplied consensus.

Its shares opened 3 percent higher in London.

Reckitt forecast 2019 like-for-like growth of between 3 and 4 percent, with flat adjusted operating margins, as it invests its cost and efficiency savings into areas such as branding and new products. It is also planning to open a new research and development centre in England this year.

Analysts had been looking for 3.5 percent growth for 2019.

Asked about the company’s medium-term target for “moderate” margin expansion, Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor said that having a medium-term target did not mean it was valid for every financial year.

For the full year, net revenue came in at 12.60 billion pounds, with like-for-like sales up 3 percent, slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations for revenue of 12.59 billion with like-for-like sales up 2.7 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share were 339.9 pence, the company said, also topping analysts expectations for earnings of 327.9 pence.

Regarding a replacement for Kapoor, who plans to step down by the end of the year, Reckitt said the search for a successor was under way. (Reporting by Martinne Geller Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Holmes)