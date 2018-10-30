Reckitt Benckiser sales hurt by manufacturing disruption

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group said that third-quarter sales growth had been held back by a temporary manufacturing disruption at a European baby formula factory.

The maker of Durex condoms and Enfamil formula said like-for-like sales rose 2 percent in the third quarter, ended in September. It said the manufacturing disruption reduced total growth by 2 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting growth of 4 percent, according to a consensus supplied by the company. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)