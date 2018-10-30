FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reckitt Benckiser sales hurt by manufacturing disruption

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group said that third-quarter sales growth had been held back by a temporary manufacturing disruption at a European baby formula factory.

The maker of Durex condoms and Enfamil formula said like-for-like sales rose 2 percent in the third quarter, ended in September. It said the manufacturing disruption reduced total growth by 2 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting growth of 4 percent, according to a consensus supplied by the company. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

