Reckitt Benckiser to invest $200 mln in its UK and US businesses this year

June 4 (Reuters) - Dettol and Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser will invest an additional $200 million between its businesses in the United Kingdom and the United States this year, including a $70 million investment in a Michigan manufacturing facility.

Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor said the investment was a part of its expansion plans following its takeover of Enfamil baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition company for about $18 billion in 2017.

Kapoor made his remarks while speaking at a business breakfast event at St James’ Palace attended by U.S. President Donald Trump and business leaders in the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)