Reckitt second-quarter sales fall after cyber attack

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group reported second-quarter sales that fell 2 percent, after last month's global cyber attack disrupted its operations.

The maker of Durex condoms and Lysol disinfectants said on July 6 that the NotPetya virus, which hit several major companies on June 27, interrupted output at many of its more than 60 factories and hobbled systems for everything from manufacturing to shipping.

It said at the time that excluding the attack and tax changes in India second-quarter sales would have been flat, as they were in the first quarter, which was Reckitt's weakest in 15 years.

For the first six months of the year like-for-like revenue fell 1 percent to 5.02 billion pounds ($6.5 billion), the company said on Monday.

Adjusted net income rose 14 percent and earnings per share rose 15 percent to 124.9 pence. ($1 = 0.7687 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)