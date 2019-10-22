Reckitt Benckiser trims full-year forecast again as retailers cut orders

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser cut its full-year sales forecast for the second time this year, blaming a cut in retail orders of seasonal products as new Chief Executive Laxman Narsimhan took over.

The Durex condom and Lysol disinfectant maker said on Tuesday it now expected full-year like-for-like sales growth to range from flat to up 2%, down from its previous target of 2% to 3%.

Reported sales rose 5.3% in the third quarter to 3.29 billion pounds ($4.27 billion), missing analysts’ forecast of 3.32 billion pounds, according to a company supplied consensus. ($1=0.7710 pounds) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)