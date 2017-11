Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian accounting software provider Reckon Ltd said on Thursday it would sell its accounting practice management software business to MYOB Group for A$180 million ($136.57 million) in an all-cash deal.

Reckon said in a statement it intended to use the proceeds from the deal to repay “the majority of its debt” and pay a special dividend to shareholders. ($1 = 1.3180 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)