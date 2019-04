April 16 (Reuters) - Irish insulation company Kingspan Group Plc on Tuesday offered to buy the insulation and flexible foams units of Belgium’s Recticel for 700 million euros ($789.95 million).

The company said it has entered into an exclusive back-to-back agreement with a third party to sell off the flexible foams businesses if a deal with Recticel goes through. ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)