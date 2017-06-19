Judge tosses environmental lawsuit against Massachusetts recycler

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a New England-based environmental group accusing American Recycled Materials of violating the Clean Water Act by allowing contaminated stormwater to be discharged from its Holliston, Massachusetts facility.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston said the foundation failed to prove that the recycling company is discharging pollutants because it did not show how runoff gets from the facility into a nearby waterway downhill.

