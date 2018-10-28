FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
October 28, 2018 / 6:05 PM / in an hour

IBM nears deal to acquire cyber security company Red Hat -sources

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - IBM Corp is nearing deal to acquire software company Red Hat Inc in a deal that could exceed $30 billion and allow it to expand its cyber security offerings, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The deal is expected to be announced later on Sunday, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. IBM and Red Hat did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.