Sept 19 (Reuters) - Linux operating system distributor Red Hat Inc reported a 10.5 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a rise in expenses.

The company’s profit fell to $86.85 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, from $97.09 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating expenses rose 18 percent to $569.26 million. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)