June 21 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the Linux operating system distributor saw higher subscriptions for its software based offerings.

The company reported a profit of $113.2 million, or 59 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 31, from $75.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 20.2 percent to $813.5 million. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)