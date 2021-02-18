Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology

Reddit says it is investigating tech issues

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Reddit said on Thursday it was investigating a technical issue that was leading to a high rate of errors on the social media platform.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors, showed more than 2,400 incidents of people reporting issues.

The outage might be affecting a larger number of users. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up